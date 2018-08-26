Home States Odisha

3,000 saplings to help regain Bhubaneshwar’s green cover

BHUBANESWAR:  In its effort to expand city’s green cover, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a plantation drive under which 3,000 saplings will be planted this year. The drive was launched at Ward No. 4 at Pahala on Saturday.The Environment Cell of BMC is carrying out the drive in consultation with local councillors. For safety, longevity and better survival of plants, there will be iron mesh tree guards around each sapling. The civic body will plant 40 saplings in each Ward. The rest will be distributed among stakeholders for plantation in popular parks and public places to increase the green cover, BMC officials said. The city has 67 Wards and BMC has 55 parks.

Environment Officer of BMC Kapilendra Sethi said  there will be avenue plantation for which specific plant species have been identified with an aim to ensure easier growth. “Post-Phailin and Hudhud cyclones, it has been experienced that plants like Gold Mohur Delonix regia (Krushnachuda) and Caesalpinia pulcherrima (Radhachuda) have lost their importance due to their fragile nature. Now, species having strong and better canopy will be used for plantation,” he said. 

Bakul, neem, karanja, bathudia, debadaru, bahada, jack fruit, mango and litchi will be planted during the drive, he added. While mango and litchi would be planted in parks and community places, non-fruit bearing saplings will be planted in other places, the officials said. On the post-plantation care, the senior official said, “Support is required to these saplings after monsoon season as there will be a scarcity of water. The Environment Cell has two tankers along with staff for watering the plants. The team will ensure that all the saplings survive.’’

