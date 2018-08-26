Home States Odisha

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Convocation: For this girl from Kerala, it rained gold medals

Anagha Menon bagged 11 out of 23 gold medals conferred on graduates during the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Published: 26th August 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as Kerala recovers from an unprecedented deluge, it rained gold for a medical graduate from the God’s own country. Anagha Menon bagged 11 out of 23 gold medals conferred on graduates during the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar on Saturday. A native of Chalakudy in Thrissur district, Anagha topped in Anatomy, Microbiology, Pathology, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Surgery, Community and Family Medicine besides Paediatrics.

She is also the recipient of Gold Medal-2012 in Microbiology constituted in the memory of Prof LN Mahapatra and another gold medal (MBBS) for being the best graduate of first batch. Daughter of Dr ER Ramesh (General Medicine) and Dr Prema Menon (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), both practising physicians, Anagha is currently pursuing Post Graduate in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS, New Delhi. “Patients should be given first priority. Irrespective of geographical location and economic condition, every patient should get best medical services available,” she said.

Anagha draws inspiration from her mother and opted for PG in O&G as she believes the wing has tremendous opportunity to work for the women community which deserves more care. “Though many in the field are moving out of the country, I do not have any immediate plan. After completion of my study I would like to serve the nation first,” she said. Anagha, however, does not agree with the suggestions by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu that young doctors should serve at least three years in rural areas before being considered for promotion.

“It should not be made mandatory. If anybody volunteers, it is fine, but one can not be forced,” she opined. Expressing concern for the flood-hit people in her home State, she regretted for failing to visit her place due to closure of airport and inadequate leave. “Since Chalakudy is a municipal area situated on the banks of Chalakudy river, it was badly affected. Though my parents managed to stay put at home, my relatives had to shift to other kin’s houses for shelter. Now normalcy is being restored,” she said and added that she has contributed to the relief fund to do her bit for the home state. Other recipients of the award are: Medical graduates Swayamjeet Satapathy, who bagged four gold medals and Ankit Kumar Sahu with two gold medals. In nursing, Shivani was awarded five and Simrat Kaur and Aayushi Jeena bagged one each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5