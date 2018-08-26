AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Convocation: For this girl from Kerala, it rained gold medals

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Kerala recovers from an unprecedented deluge, it rained gold for a medical graduate from the God’s own country. Anagha Menon bagged 11 out of 23 gold medals conferred on graduates during the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar on Saturday. A native of Chalakudy in Thrissur district, Anagha topped in Anatomy, Microbiology, Pathology, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Surgery, Community and Family Medicine besides Paediatrics.

She is also the recipient of Gold Medal-2012 in Microbiology constituted in the memory of Prof LN Mahapatra and another gold medal (MBBS) for being the best graduate of first batch. Daughter of Dr ER Ramesh (General Medicine) and Dr Prema Menon (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), both practising physicians, Anagha is currently pursuing Post Graduate in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS, New Delhi. “Patients should be given first priority. Irrespective of geographical location and economic condition, every patient should get best medical services available,” she said.

Anagha draws inspiration from her mother and opted for PG in O&G as she believes the wing has tremendous opportunity to work for the women community which deserves more care. “Though many in the field are moving out of the country, I do not have any immediate plan. After completion of my study I would like to serve the nation first,” she said. Anagha, however, does not agree with the suggestions by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu that young doctors should serve at least three years in rural areas before being considered for promotion.

“It should not be made mandatory. If anybody volunteers, it is fine, but one can not be forced,” she opined. Expressing concern for the flood-hit people in her home State, she regretted for failing to visit her place due to closure of airport and inadequate leave. “Since Chalakudy is a municipal area situated on the banks of Chalakudy river, it was badly affected. Though my parents managed to stay put at home, my relatives had to shift to other kin’s houses for shelter. Now normalcy is being restored,” she said and added that she has contributed to the relief fund to do her bit for the home state. Other recipients of the award are: Medical graduates Swayamjeet Satapathy, who bagged four gold medals and Ankit Kumar Sahu with two gold medals. In nursing, Shivani was awarded five and Simrat Kaur and Aayushi Jeena bagged one each.