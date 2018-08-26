Home States Odisha

Bad roads prevent ambulances from reaching villages in Odisha

2 pregnant women were carried on cots to ambulances that could not reach villages 

Published: 26th August 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Lachana Santa being taken to the ambulance on a cot I Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE/NABARANGPUR : Poor roads seem to have become the biggest roadblock to 108 and 102 ambulance services that were started by the State Government as dedicated referral transport for serious patients and pregnant women.  In the absence of pucca roads, pregnant women are being carried on cots, motorcycles and cycles to hospitals. Two such incidents took place in Balasore and Nabarangpur districts on  Saturday. A woman of Balasore, who was pregnant with twins, had to be carried on a cot for  500 metres to an 108 ambulance as it could not reach her village due to bad road condition.  The incident took place in Pokhari Sahi under Remuna police limits. Similarly in  Nabarangpur, a tribal woman of Baghabeda village under Jharigam block was carried by her  family members on a cot for 2 km before they could access an ambulance. 

Minati Singh (32) of Pokhari Sahi went into labour early in the morning. The local ASHA  worker and her family members contacted the 108 ambulance of Remuna Hospital and it  reached the village on time. However, the ambulance could not enter the village and had to  stop 500 metres away from the woman’s house as the road had turned slushy in the recent  heavy rains. With no other option, Minati’s family members had to carry her on a cot to the  ambulance. She delivered a baby girl in the ambulance and another girl after reaching the  hospital. The condition of Minati and her daughters is stable.

At Baghabeda village, Lachana Santa complained of labour pain on Friday night. As it was  raining and the approach road to the village was damaged, her family members did not  venture out in the night and decided to wait till the morning.In the morning, they informed the ASHA worker who called up the 102 ambulance service.  However, the ambulance stopped 2 km away from the village due to bad road condition.  They then placed her on a cot and walked on the muddy road till they reached the  ambulance. She was taken to Jharigam PHC where she gave birth to a baby boy. In the last one month, five such incidents have taken place in Nabarangpur district. Many of  its village lack all-weather roads as a result of which, ambulances fail to reach villages. 

Comments

