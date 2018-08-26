BJP leader KV Singhdeo urges CM to table a special resolution on Vajpayee

Home States Odisha

Leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo on Saturday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to table a special resolution in the monsoon session of Assembly, beginning September 4,

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo on Saturday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to table a special resolution in the monsoon session of Assembly, beginning September 4, to commemorate the contribution of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the State.Taking to twitter, Singhdeo said passing a special resolution in memory of the former Prime Minister will be a fitting tribute to the great soul whose contribution for Odisha was immense. The nation will appreciate such a resolution by the Odisha Legislative Assembly, he added.

Recalling Vajpayee’s contribution, Singhdeo said speedy recovery and reconstruction of the State from the devastation of 1999 super cyclone was possible due to generous financial assistance from the Centre.
It was after 1999 Super Cyclone, when Vajpayee had visited the State that he declared “funds will never be constraint for the development of Odisha” which is still etched in the mind of the people. He had faced criticism from opposition and surprised many in his government by announcing housing assistance for seven lakh families in the affected districts.

Establishment of IOCL’s oil refinery at Paradip, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and creation of separate East Coast Railway division were some his major contributions.Government Chief Whip Amar Prasad Satpathy said it is for the leader of the Houseto take a call as per the rules of procedure of the Assembly since Singdeo’s tweet is directed to the Chief Minister.Echoing similar view, senior BJD leader and former minister Damodar Rout said he has nothing more to say.

“A Prime Minister does not belong to any party. It is the duty of the nation to pay homage to a late Prime Minister. Accordingly, the State Government declared a holiday and seven days mourning as a mark of respect for the departed soul,” Rout said.Accepting the invitation of the BJP, the Chief Minister, several of his Cabinet colleagues and party BJD leaders and leaders from the opposition parties including Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra attended the Shradhanjali Sabha (memorial meeting).

It is for the Chief Minister, Speaker of the Assembly and the Leader of Opposition to consider Singhdeo’s proposal, Rout said.However, Mishra refused to comment on Singhdeo’s proposal saying the matter is not brought to his notice.

Atal’s contribution
After 1999 Super Cyclone Vajpayee had declared funds will never be constraint for development of Odisha 
Establishment of IOCL’s oil refinery at Paradip, AIIMS institute and creation of separate East Coast Railway division

