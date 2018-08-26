Home States Odisha

Board of Governors chief steps in to set things right in NIT Rourkela

Creation of draft proposals recommended for grievance redressal and to ensure transparency in recruitment

Published: 26th August 2018 05:23 AM

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
ROURKELA:  AMID allegations of administrative and financial irregularities in National Institute of  Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R), Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the institution Dr Santrupt B Mishra has stepped in to set things right.Mumbai-based Mishra, in a letter on June 15, admitted to have received petitions/complaints on many issues. On August 9 and 10, he had consultations with various stakeholders over ways to enhance brand image of the institution and curb problems plaguing it. He has sent a draft summary to all faculty members and officers of  NIT-R with 39 recommendations that aim at ensuring better academic environment, infrastructure, good governance and transparency. Certain observations against NIT-R administration have put Director Prof Animesh Biswas in a tight spot. 

The draft summary, among other things, stated that transparency is missing in most of the processes and decisions are leading to misconception in the minds of various stakeholders. The NIT-R administration faces red-tapism, trust deficit and there is no forum for grievance redressal. There is also lack of transparency in promotion, recruitment and procurement processes.

The NIT-R administration is accused of irregularities and favouritism in faculty selection;  the selections show no correlation with scholastic achievement and Modified Recruitment Rules points. Besides, extra financial increments have been granted to a few select faculty members, funds misappropriated through false bills, illegal promotions awarded, extra financial rewards given to three non-teaching staffers and there has been wrongful diversion of funds from the World Bank-funded Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme project.

Mishra further noted that annexures of BoG and Senate meetings were missing from the institute website, policies are being applied retrospectively and there is lack of communication among faculty members and the Director.This apart, selected faculty members are entitled to head multiple inquiry committees for witch-hunting of pre-selected individuals. Mishra observed that the same members are also part of various other committees.The BoG Chairman  recommended creation of draft proposals for grievance redressal and to ensure transparency in recruitment and promotional processes.

LOOPHOLES
NIT-R administration is accused of irregularities and favouritism in faculty selection.
Selected faculty members are entitled to head multiple inquiry committees for witch-hunting of pre-selected individuals.
Extra financial increments have been granted to a few select faculty  members.

Comments

