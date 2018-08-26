Commuters dread damaged NH-143

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The 125 km stretch of National Highway 143 from Birmitrapur to Barkote through Rourkela, with potholes and deep craters, has become a commuter’s nightmare.On Friday, a motorcyclist escaped death narrowly at Panposh Square while negotiating a pothole on the highway. The rider lost control and luckily, only the front wheel of his two-wheeler came under a truck while he was thrown to a safe distance. A daily commuter, Rajesh Chaturvedi said the 2 km stretch of the National Highway from Vedvyas to Hockey Square is the most dangerous as not only potholes but also haphazardly parked vehicles on the road pose a grave risk to motorists. He said in order to avoid deep craters, both heavy and light vehicles swerve to the left or right without indication.

“The two-wheeler riders consider themselves lucky if not knocked down or run over by heavy vehicles from the rear”, Rajesh said.Recently, members of Rourkela Goods Transport Association had filled up the potholes and deep craters with hardened industrial slag. But as no heavy rolling was done, the slag pieces pose a threat to small vehicles and two-wheelers.Rourkela Town unit of Biju Chhatra Yuva Janata Dal, led by its president Subash Swain, had laid seige to the office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Koelnagar on August 6 to protest against the pathetic condition of the road.

Meanwhile, NHAI Project Director P Madhu said around `1 crore has been sanctioned to repair the stretch and tenders were twice floated for repairing the stretch from Brahmani bypass to Rajamunda and from Rajamunda to Barkore for `79 lakh and `20 lakh respectively, but no contractor evinced interest. He said NHAI’s existing EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractors would be asked to take up the repairs else funds would be transferred to the State Government’s Public Works Department.

He said additional maintenance proposals for three packages worth around `4.5 crore were submitted for the entire 125 km stretch of the National Highway.