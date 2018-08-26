Defunct colonoscopy: SCB Hospital’s another gastro unit closed down

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: IF the near shutdown in endoscopy services for almost a month now was not enough, the Gastroenterology wing of SCB Medical College and Hospital has also halted colonoscopy services, dealing a body blow to the hundreds of patients.The colonoscopy unit has been shut down by the department as the machine broke down and not yet repaired. The patients are forced to move to private set-ups for necessary examination.

According to sources, there were two colonoscopy machines in the Gastroenterology department for diagnosis of colon-related diseases. While one was lying defunct since long, the second machine developed technical snag a week back and ever since the services have been hampered.Patients coming with complaints of colitis, rectal bleeding, colon cancer and others are being advised to get a colonoscopy test done outside in private facilities paying heavy fees for the same. Private diagnostic centres charge between `3,000 and `4,000 for full colonoscopy and `1,500 to `2,000 for distal colonoscopy. Absence of the machine has also affected classes of Post Graduate and DM students, sources said.

The department’s functioning has almost come to a standstill with all the three endoscopy suits lying defunct since long. The department is struggling to meet the huge patient burden of around 50 to 60 endoscopies daily with a single standby endoscope.At the time while the 20-bed Gastroenterology department is overburdened with admission of 50 to 60 patients on two OPD days per week, critical patients have to be accommodated on the floor. Considering the huge load, in May 2017 the State Government had ordered creation of a new unit with 30 more beds and four new posts but the orders are yet to be carried out.

Superintendent of SCBMCH Prof. Prasanna Kumar Debata said comprehensive annual maintenance charge has already been sanctioned for repair and maintenance of the defunct colonoscopy machine. The new 30-bed unit will be made operational after construction of superspecialty building, he added.

However, the explanation is not convincing. “Why were the machines not under annual maintenance contract till now which would have ensured prompt repair of all the machines. Further, despite claims of sanction for the endoscopy machines, they are still to become functional,” sources questioned.