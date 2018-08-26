Denial of gate passes angers workers

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Denial of gate passes to nearly 300 contract helpers of different stevedoring agencies even after they withdrew their stir on Thursday has led to resentment among the workers.The workers, led by Nisakar Rout, Sukant Biswal and Sangram Mohanty have sought the intervention of the Labour Enforcement Officer, the Chairman, Paradip Port Trust and the ADM, Paradip to look into the matter else they will be forced to stage agitation again. Sources said stevedoring agencies like Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), ABC, INM, Coastal Viable Infrastructure, Pakila, Prabhu Krupa Paribahan and Alacarty had cancelled the gate passes of nearly 300 contract helpers who had staged a stir demanding hike in wages along with promotion avenues.

It may be recalled that hundreds of contract employees engaged by OSL had alleged that even as they have been working as helpers for the past 10 to 12 years, their wages were not hiked. They further alleged that instead of promoting the contract helpers, OSL has engaged 16 new operators. Even as the helpers intensified their stir demanding fulfilment of their demands, OSL had lodged a complaint against them in Paradip police station.

Protesting OSL’s decision, helpers, operators, supervisors and mechanics of other stevedoring agencies and equipment suppliers extended their support to the agitating workers and joined the stir. Due to the labour unrest, loading and unloading of cargo on several vessels, trucks and rail wagon were affected for two days. Later, after receiving assurances by Paradip police and Paradip Stevedores Association, the workers called off their stir on Thursday.