District administration trying to end impasse

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  The district administration, in a bid to end the strike of contractual workers engaged in coal mines, is trying to hold discussions with all parties to end the stalemate. Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak said the district administration is concerned about the strike by the contractual workers that has adversely affected production and supply of coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s Talcher Coalfields. The Mahanadi Coalfields Contractual Transport Workers’ Union resorted to the agitation in support of their demands, including payment of enhanced High Power Committee (HPC) wages.

The strike has received support of Talcher legislator Paresh Nayak who said the wages of casual workers of MCL were hiked by Coal India Limited recently. “However, it was later withdrawn and it is unfortunate”, he said. Narahari Sahu, the secretary of Mahanadi Coalfields Contractual Transport Workers’ Union, said the stir will continue till the wages of contractual workers is hiked.

Reports said coal production has come to a grinding halt at the eight MCL coal mines at Talcher due to the strike. Coal supply to Nalco and NTPC power plants has been badly hit. Talcher coalfields produces around two lakh tonne of coal per day from its mines. The strike has resulted in huge losses to the coal major and the State Government is losing out on royalty, official sources said. An MCL official said the contractual workers’ strike is unjustified as their demand is under consideration of MCL. More than 10,000 contractual workers including drivers, helpers and operators have ceased work for the last two days demanding revision of their wages.

