Experts bat for protection of non-forest common land

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Non-forest common lands are not wastelands and their protection and management is highly essential as they are home to several endangered species of trees, said experts at Odisha Vikash Conclave-2018 here on Saturday.Participating in the discussion on ‘Management of Non Forest Commons’, researcher and Professor Debal Deb stressed on the importance of non-forest common land and said, “The role of common lands in preserving biodiversity and supporting rural livelihoods in Eastern India, especially tribal areas in vital. Preservation of these lands is extremely important for protection of critical engendered species.”

Deb said through his studies in Odisha and West Bengal, he has established that 25 per cent of endangered species are in common lands. “Common lands are also sources of food, fodder, fire-wood and income for the poor households in most of the villages and these lands need to be protected and well managed,” the expert said.Former secretary, Board of Revenue, Bishwar Nayak said as per the revenue provisions about 20 per cent of the land of a village area is to be kept as common lands. Categories of common land reserved for common uses are ‘gochhar’ and gramya jungle (rural forest). These lands need to be protected for the common good of the village population, he added.

Convenor of Water Initiatives Odisha, Ranjan Panda spoke of the common water bodies and their role in managing drought and alleviating poverty.Area Team Leader of Foundation of Ecological Security, Swapnasri Sarangi said through its engagement with village communities the foundation works towards rejuvenating common lands through village level institutions.

The experts emphasised on the need for an integrated Policy on Commons (common lands) in Odisha in the lines of Rajasthan.They also highlighted that Supreme Court’s order on protection and preservation of common lands needs to be implemented in Odisha. Further, they opined that Gram Sabha consent for diversion of common lands should be made mandatory.