Golebazar market renovation moves at a snail’s pace

SAMBALPUR: The first phase of the project to convert the century-old Golebazar market here into a multi-storied building is moving at a snail’s pace.Sources said no visible progress has been made in the first phase, the preliminary work of which was started under the supervision of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) in June last year. The civic body had set a target to complete it within one year. As per reports, the project is being executed by Bhushan Power and Steel Limited and Aditya Aluminium as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The project envisages constructing a two-storied building with basement for parking at an estimated cost of `10 crore in the first phase. Once, it is completed, small shops and vegetable vendors will be shifted to the building. The second phase work, which will also be undertaken under CSR of various industrial houses operating in the district, envisages construction of two more floors. The total cost of the project is estimated at around `40 crore.

Golebazar market, spread over an area of 1.5 acre, has 391 outlets including 211 pindis and 180 shops. It is the oldest market in the city and was established in 1903 to cater to the city’s vegetable, fish and meat needs. Prior to independence, it was known as Edward Market. Even as the population of Sambalpur has increased significantly over the years, the market has failed to expand forcing vendors to spill over to roads to sell their goods.

Commissioner of SMC, Bimalendu Ray, admitted that the work on renovation of the market is going on at a slow pace due to shifting of some shops adjoining the construction site. However, he hoped that the first phase work will be completed by March next year.