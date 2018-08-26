Home States Odisha

Health care hit for Govt scheme campaign

 Engagement of ground level workers in distribution of information letters on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), which was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has taken a toll on health

Published: 26th August 2018

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Engagement of ground level workers in distribution of information letters on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), which was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has taken a toll on health services in the rural areas of Koraput district. Sources said the district administration had received instructions from the State Government to distribute the information letters regarding BSKY among the beneficiaries of Rashtriya Swasthya Yojana and Biju Krushak Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in the district.

The BDOs of all 14 blocks of the district, who were given the responsibility to distribute the letters, assigned the task to ASHA and Anganwadi workers who are forced to set aside their primary responsibilities to meet the target. As many as 7,000 village health field staff and ICDS have been engaged in distributing the letters in areas where diseases like malaria and gastroenteritis have become a major cause of concern after the rains. Most of the anganwadi workers are busy distributing the letters. 

