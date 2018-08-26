Locals seek action against doc

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleged medical negligence claimed the life of a woman in Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.The victim, Rashmita Mohapatra (23) of Padampokhari  village,  was admitted to the hospital at 11 am on Friday following labour pain. She delivered a baby girl through C-section but around 11 pm, Rashmita complained of acute pain. Her mother Rajani Jena asked the nurse on duty to inform the doctor who had conducted the operation.

However, the nurse suggested Rashmita could wait for the pain to subside. However, when her condition worsened, Rajani requested the  nurse to call up the doctor again who was in his residence. The doctor allegedly refused to come to the  hospital and advised another  doctor on emergency duty in the hospital to attend to Rashmita at 1  am. Rashmita died of internal bleeding 20 minutes later.  

Protesting this, her irate family members and some locals brought her body out and staged  demonstration on the road in Udala town for several hours. They demanded stringent  action against the doctor and compensation of `5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Vehicular communication to Nilgiri, Baripada, Kaptipada and Podadiha areas was disrupted due to the road blockade. 

Sub-Collector Pravat Kumar Mohapatra, SDPO Swapnaranjan Mohapatra, Deputy Collector  Prabhakar Mohanta and Tehsildar Rajendranarayan Kar rushed to spot and pacified the agitators by assuring them to transfer the doctor. The Deputy Collector sanctioned `10,000 from the Red Cross funds and `2000 from Harischandra Yojana to the bereaved family. A police case was registered.

