Manganese ore smuggling rampant in Rayagada

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Smuggling of manganese ore goes on unchecked in Rayagada district even as the State Government is yet to lease out mines through auction leading to loss of revenue to the tune of crores.Sources said the Government is losing out on royalty due to lack of coordination between forest, revenue and mines departments thus preventing auction of mines in areas like Kutuli, Podhkona, Lulupadar, Nishikhal, Kashipur and Ambadola in the district. Smuggling of manganese ore from these mines has been going on for the last 15 years. As per sources, the ore is smuggled through Bandhugaon area of Koraput district and Rayagada Road to Andhra Pradesh even as the officials concerned remain mute spectators.

Except Ambadola, the other mining areas are close to Andhra Pradesh making it easy to transport manganese ore to other States. The smugglers are emboldened by the laxity in vigilance. Sources said even as around 15 truck loads of ore are being smuggled out of the State every week, just one or two persons are detained on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border every year.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Mines, Koraput, J S Banara said no manganese mine has been leased out in the district. Keeping a check on illegal mining is an onerous task owing to threat of Maoists and shortage of staff. Smuggling of manganese ore can be checked through joint efforts by forest, revenue, police and mines departments, he added.