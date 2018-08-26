Marine police station faces acute staff shortage

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Lack of adequate staff in Talasri-Udaypur marine police station has taken a toll on the existing personnel who have alleged that they are being forced to work overtime without leaves.

The marine police station, which is located on Odisha-West Bengal border, has a staff strength of 11. According to Inspector in-charge of Talasri-Udaypur marine police station Santosh Kumar Behera, the police station has one inspector, one assistant sub-inspector, seven constables and five home guards for a population of over 16,000.

“More police personnel are required at Talasahi-Udaypur sea beach, Chandaneswar temple and for traffic control”, he said, adding that while two to three police personnel are regularly deployed at Talsari-Udaypur sea beach, three are on duty at Chandraneswar temple and two at traffic intersections from Chandaneswar to Talasari sea beach. “Despite shortage of police personnel, regular patrolling is being carried out during day and night at Chandaneswar as the place is a tourist hub”, Behera said.

The IIC said the police station is situated at a sensitive location under Bhograi block bordering West Bengal. Besides, several temples come under its jurisdiction due to which the personnel are required to be alert 24X7. Leaves are rarely granted to the personnel who keep working tirelessly, he added.The police station also lacks adequate infrastructure. It has one jeep and two motorcycles making patrolling an uphill task. “This kind of mismanagement should be brought to the notice of higher officials”, Behera said, adding that he has already requisitioned more than 10 constables and two assistant sub-inspectors for the police station.

Contacted, Balasore SP Jugal Kishore Banoth said the district is facing shortage of personnel in all police stations and 50 per cent officer posts are lying vacant. He hoped more constables will be posted in the district after the completion of an ongoing recruitment drive.