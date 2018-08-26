Home States Odisha

MLA takes up NH issue with CM Naveen Patinaik

As the Panikoili-Rajamunda section of NH-520 (old NH-215) lies in tatters despite assurance from the Centre to complete the project expeditiously, resentment is brewing among the people

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Panikoili-Rajamunda section of NH-520 (old NH-215) lies in tatters despite assurance from the Centre to complete the project expeditiously, resentment is brewing among the people Keonjhar district over the pathetic conditions of the road.The project, sanctioned in 2004-05, by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was notified for expansion in 2007 by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the National Highway Development Project (NHDP-III).

Considered to be the lifeline of mineral belt of the State, expansion of the 263 km stretch National Highways project is still incomplete.Taking up the issue with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakhud has requested the former to impress upon the Centre to complete the project in view of its economic importance.Noting that thousands of mineral-laden trucks ply on the road passing through the mining area,  Mahakhud said the poor condition of the road frequently leads to accidents, loss of life and property. 

While the Government is earning thousands of crores as mining revenue from the mineral-rich district, the expenditure on road maintenance is very negligible, he said in a letter to the Chief Minister.In its attempt to give a facelift to the road project, the NHAI has finalised plans to build the project at an investment of `1,668 crore. While work on Panikoili-Rimuli section of the NH is in progress, work on Rimuli-Rajamunda section is yet to begin, he said.

As per the estimate, the 46 km stretch road from Rimuli (in Keonjhar district) to Koida (in Sundargarh) will cost about `668 crore. The other section of 54 km from Koida to Rajamunda in Sundargarh district will be cement concrete road entailing an investment of `1,020 crore.

The Chief Minister, during a meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in September last year, had requested the latter to expedite various NH projects in the State, including widening of 96-km stretch of Rimuli-Rajamunda on NH-520. The Champua MLA has further requested the Chief Minister todirect NHAI to take up the proposed flyovers at important locations of the NH to reduce vehicular congestion which is becoming more acute.

Project delayed
Sanctioned in 2004-05 by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways 
Notified for expansion in 2007 by NHAI under NHDP-III
Lifeline of mineral belt of the State, expansion of the 263 km stretch is still incomplete
Work on Panikoili-Rimuli section of NH is in progress
Work on Rimuli-Rajamunda section is yet to begin

