Niramaya scheme fails to deliver

quacks in Mayurbhanj district sell medicines in connivance with hospital staff

Published: 26th August 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Niramaya medicines, meant for free distribution to patients in Government hospitals, are being sold in the open market putting the State Government’s ambitious scheme in the dock.
Taking advantage of an ineffective monitoring system, a few quacks in Mayurbhanj district sell such medicines to patients allegedly in connivance with Government hospital staff. Brokers too have their share in the illegal trade. The death of a woman and her brother-in-law in the district on Thursday due to diarrhoea has brought to fore the widespread irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.

Sources said Laxmi Majhi (30) and Phudan Majhi (27), residents of Kainphulia village in the district, were suffering from diarrhoea. The two were treated by a quack from Nadpur village but when their condition worsened, they were admitted to Betnoti Hospital on Thursday where they died. A probe conducted by a medical team into the deaths found that the family of the deceased had paid `1,200 for medicines.

The team, which collected medicine samples, injections and saline pouches from the quack, was shocked to learn that these were meant for supply under the State Government’s Niramaya scheme. The District Drug and Chemist Association has condemned the incident. The district honorary secretary and executive committee member of All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, Saroj Kumar Sahi, said stringent action must be taken against the quack so that a precedent can be set for others engaged in the illegal trade. A major racket is engaged in supplying Government medicines to quacks through unscrupulous traders in connivance with those manning the Niramaya medicine counters, he added. Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer Susil Kar said investigation into the matter is on. “Necessary action will be taken after the probe report is submitted to the authorities concerned”, he added.

