Odia yet to make way into official work   

various offices including junior colleges and other educational institutions are yet to implement the order. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the higher secondary schools across the State yet to implement the Government order to use Odia language in all official works, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) recently asked the schools to execute the provisions under Odisha Official Language (Amendment) Act immediately. According to the Act, Odia has to be used in all official communications by the Government offices. But various offices including junior colleges and other educational institutions are yet to implement the order. 

Five days back, Deputy Director of DHSE Tilotama Senapati asked the junior colleges to implement the order and refer to the earlier letters issued by Culture and School and Mass Education departments in this regard.

While there should have been communication in both English and Odia languages in official work, most of the Government letters are being issued in English, sources said. In order to ensure its proper implementation, the State Assembly in May had passed the Odisha Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2018 with penal provisions. In May 2016, the State Government had brought an ordinance to enforce the Official Language Act, 1954 for all communications.

Sources said despite having provisions of punishment for non-compliance and rewards for officials, it failed to encourage them for maximum use of Odia language.  When contacted, Minister for Odia Language Literature and Culture Ashok Chandra Panda said the Government is taking all measures for strict implementation of Odia for all official works. The General Administration is the nodal department to ensure implementation of the order in Government offices as per the provision of the new law, he added.

