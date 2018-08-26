Home States Odisha

Police get Tito’s remand for two days

Commissionerate Police on Saturday took gangster Syed Usman Ali alias Tito on a two-day remand in connection with Jagatpur firing case. Earlier, Jagatpur police had submitted a petition in the

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Saturday took gangster Syed Usman Ali alias Tito on a two-day remand in connection with Jagatpur firing case. Earlier, Jagatpur police had submitted a petition in the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court at Salepur with a plea to make the gangster an accused in the firing case. They also sought permission to take him on a three-day remand to conduct more investigation into the case.However, the court granted two-day remand and directed police to produce him on Monday forenoon, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Lopamudra Baral. “We are grilling the gangster for his alleged links in the case,” said a senior police officer.

As per reports, a group of anti-socials had opened fire at Mohammad Tahir Ali Khan, elder brother of suspected Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operative Abdul Rehman of Paschimakachha village, at Delta Colony in Jagatpur after he refused their proposal for tender fixing in a canal renovation work under Jagatpur Irrigation (North) Division on March 28. During investigation, police had ascertained involvement of Tito’s gang in the firing case and arrested his eight associates.

