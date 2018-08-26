Home States Odisha

Science fair

Institute of Life Sciences and Regional Medical Research Centre will jointly organise a two-day science exhibition and Open Science Day on September 22 and 23. RMRC officials said the objective of

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Institute of Life Sciences and Regional Medical Research Centre will jointly organise a two-day science exhibition and Open Science Day on September 22 and 23. RMRC officials said the objective of the event is to showcase developments in the field of science and technology for human welfare. The event will have exclusive programmes for students from Class IX to XII. Interested schools can send mail to scienceoutreach@ils.res.in and last date for expression of interest is September 5. 

