Silk City suffers as roads dug to lay pipelines

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Several roads in the city have been dug to lay pipelines for supply of water from Janibili project adding to the woes of the Silk City residents.Sources said executing agency of the project L & T was instructed to take care of cables, drains and pipelines which are being laid underground but heaps of soil remain accumulated on the roadside making it tough for the commuters to travel through some of the busiest stretches of the city. Even telecom services have taken a hit in certain areas due to the laying of pipelines. The executing agency had signed an MoU to complete the task by November 2 this year but the work has been going on at a snail’s pace.

The district administration seems to have turned a blind eye to the plight of the city’s residents who are already suffering due to construction of drains by Berhampur Municipal Corporation in busy areas of Berhampur including the Bada Bazar wholesale market.