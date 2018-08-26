Home States Odisha

Silk City suffers as roads dug to lay pipelines

 Several roads in the city have been dug to lay pipelines for supply of water from Janibili

Published: 26th August 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Road work being undertaken in Berhampur | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Several roads in the city have been dug to lay pipelines for supply of water from Janibili project adding to the woes of the Silk City residents.Sources said executing agency of the project L & T was instructed to take care of cables, drains and pipelines which are being laid underground but heaps of soil remain accumulated on the roadside making it tough for the commuters to travel through some of the busiest stretches of the city. Even telecom services have taken a hit in certain areas due to the laying of pipelines. The executing agency had signed an MoU to complete the task by November 2 this year but the work has been going on at a snail’s pace.

The district administration seems to have turned a blind eye to the plight of the city’s residents who are already suffering due to construction of drains by Berhampur Municipal Corporation in busy areas of Berhampur including the Bada Bazar wholesale market. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5