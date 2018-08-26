Home States Odisha

Spend Rs 3,000 crore every year on drinking water infrastructure: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked officials to utilise at least `3,000 crore per year for infrastructure development to provide drinking water to people in rural areas of the

Published: 26th August 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen_Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked officials to utilise at least `3,000 crore per year for infrastructure development to provide drinking water to people in rural areas of the State.The Chief Minister gave the direction while reviewing drinking water supply schemes in urban and rural areas of the State at Secretariat here. He directed the officials to complete all drinking water projects scheduled to be completed in 2017-18 and 2018-19 in time. Official sources said between 2014 and 2018, drinking water provision has been made for 48766 partially covered villages. Work to provide at least two villages in each panchayat with piped water facility has been expedited. So far, two villages each of 5,690 panchayats have been provided piped water facility.

Besides, target to provide drinking water to all families in urban areas will be met by December, 2018. The target to provide daily requirement of 1085 million litre water to the urban areas will also be reached in 2018-19. Official sources said laying of distribution network of 11,325 km will be completed by 2018-19. Chief Secretary AP Padhi and senior officials attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5