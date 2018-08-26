SRC pats Malkangiri admin for deft flood handling

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI :Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi on Saturday lauded the district administration’s deft handling of flood after heavy rainfall in Malkangiri district recently.The SRC, at a meeting held at DRDA conference hall to review the post-flood situation, said the strategy adopted by the district administration including immediate restoration of roads, rescue of affected people from low lying areas and providing relief at various shelters saved lives and property.

SC & ST Development Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera took note of the steps taken by Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal to tackle the flood situation at the meeting. The Collector said as per preliminary reports, public property worth `14,19,97,000 has been damaged due to the recent heavy rain and flood like situation in the district. This includes 65 roads and culverts under Malkangiri block followed by 15 under Korukonda block and 12 under Khairput block.

Besides, 211 thatched houses worth `31,27,900 were damaged due to the flood including 190 partially damaged and 21 fully damaged ones, Agarwal said, adding that the stretch of NH -326 under Jeypore NH department also suffered damage. He said crops spread over 1476.10 hectares of land across 13 panchayats of Malkangiri block, 24 of Korukonda block, 20 of Mathili block, 9 of Khairput block and 7 of Kudmulgumma block along with two urban local bodies were damaged. Seven villages, including Mahupadar, Tailiguda, Permarasi, Kurumpalli, Nuaguda, Sodiguda and Danfarasi under Kamarpalli and Kiang panchayats under Mathili block were submerged due to heavy downpour.

Free kitchens were provided to 242 people at different shelters under Podia and Mathili block limits while 13 roads damaged due to rain were restored immediately, the Collector informed. Agarwal said a joint survey by a team comprising revenue inspectors, panchayat extension officers, village level workers and other officials is being carried out across the district and the report will be submitted to the Government by August 30.