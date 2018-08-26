Home States Odisha

SRC pats Malkangiri admin for deft flood handling

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi on Saturday lauded the district administration’s deft handling of flood after heavy rainfall in Malkangiri district recently.The SRC, at a meeting he

Published: 26th August 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI :Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi on Saturday lauded the district administration’s deft handling of flood after heavy rainfall in Malkangiri district recently.The SRC, at a meeting held at DRDA conference hall to review the post-flood situation, said the strategy adopted by the district administration including immediate restoration of roads, rescue of affected people from low lying areas and providing relief at various shelters saved lives and property.

SC & ST Development Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera took note of the steps taken by Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal to tackle the flood situation at the meeting. The Collector said as per preliminary reports, public property worth `14,19,97,000 has been damaged due to the recent heavy rain and flood like situation in the district. This includes 65 roads and culverts under Malkangiri block followed by 15 under Korukonda block and 12 under Khairput block.

Besides, 211 thatched houses worth `31,27,900 were damaged due to the flood including 190 partially damaged and 21 fully damaged ones, Agarwal said, adding that the stretch of NH -326 under Jeypore NH department also suffered damage. He said crops spread over 1476.10 hectares of land across 13 panchayats of Malkangiri block, 24 of Korukonda block, 20 of Mathili block, 9 of Khairput block and 7 of Kudmulgumma block along with two urban local bodies were damaged.  Seven villages, including Mahupadar, Tailiguda, Permarasi, Kurumpalli, Nuaguda, Sodiguda and Danfarasi under Kamarpalli and Kiang panchayats under Mathili block were submerged due to heavy downpour.

Free kitchens were provided to 242 people at different shelters under Podia and Mathili block limits while 13 roads damaged due to rain were restored immediately, the Collector informed. Agarwal said a joint survey by a team comprising revenue inspectors, panchayat extension officers, village level workers and other officials is being carried out across the district and the report will be submitted to the Government by August 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5