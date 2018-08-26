Home States Odisha

Stone laid for burn care centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will soon have a first-of-its-kind burn care centre. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday laid foundation stones for the centre and a 560-bed night shelter

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will soon have a first-of-its-kind burn care centre. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday laid foundation stones for the centre and a 560-bed night shelter on the occasion of the first convocation ceremony of the health institute.While Nalco has committed to provide financial assistance of `26 crore for the night shelter, NTPC is setting up the burn care centre at a cost of `21 crore. 

The burn treatment centre will be the first such facility in any Government health institute in the eastern region of the country. The centre will have a comprehensive burn unit with 50 beds, which includes a six-bed intensive care unit, an operation theatre and a whirlpool shower jet bathing system. It will also have a 24x7 burn emergency ward along with a skin bank.Commending both Nalco and NTPC, Naidu requested other companies and public sector establishments to contribute towards expanding the facilities in the institution as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The Vice-President laid emphasis on cleanliness in mind, body, wealth and surroundings. “Health is wealth, but not the vice-versa. More wealth cannot guarantee good health. Maintaining cleanliness is extremely important,” he observed. “Swachh Bharat scheme is a revolutionary step which has brought cleanliness to the forefront. Cleanliness is the basic requirement to maintain general health and transform the country into Swasth Bharat,” he said.   

Lauding Odisha’s rich culture and tradition, Naidu said he was pleased to see the graduating students and members of the academic procession wearing locally sourced ethnic robes so beautifully designed to reflect the rich tradition of handloom textiles, a hallmark of the State.

