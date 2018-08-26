Teachers to observe Sept 5 as Black Day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Inter-ministerial Committee failing to address their grievances, teachers staging protest under the aegis of Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employee’s United Forum on Saturday announced to observe the Teachers’ Day as black day on September 5.“We have decided to intensify our agitation as the State Government has failed to address our grievances. During our steering committee meeting held on Saturday, it was decided to turn the Teachers’ Day as ‘Guru Samabesh’ and observe it as ‘Kala Diwas’,” said convenor of the forum Pabitra Mahala.

The teachers’ body has also decided that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will shut down the schools and colleges from September 6 onwards. The agitating teachers are on an indefinite strike at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here since August 16.