Home States Odisha

Unified Land and Revenue Code to simplify laws

It aims at enabling provisions for speedy disposal of revenue cases to benefit common people

Published: 26th August 2018 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has initiated the process to simplify the revenue laws and introduce a unified code to make it easier for people to get justice. The Government had set up a committee headed by the member, Board of Revenue which has prepared the Odisha Land and Revenue Code. Now, the existing seven revenue laws have as many as 299 sections. However, the draft code has only 112 sections.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty told mediapersons that the draft code will be referred to the Law Department for scrutiny. Opinion of the general public will also be taken on the draft code, he said and added that the final draft code will be prepared after that.Sources in the department said most of the laws have no relevance now and they need to be simplified. A unified code is required to be enacted as it would be easier for the commonman to understand. Besides, it will also be easier for the revenue officials to provide justice to the people. The Revenue Minister has already reviewed the progress of the move in several meetings of the department officials.

Sources said the committee has finalised the draft code taking into consideration the provisions of the draft Odisha Land Revenue Administration Bill, 2007 and changes effected in the revenue laws thereafter. Though the 2007 Bill was prepared to have a unified revenue code by consolidating and simplifying various laws currently in force, there was no progress in this regard.

Meanwhile, revenue administration has undergone several changes. The Odisha Special Survey and Settlement Act, 2012 has been enacted incorporating provisions of high-tech survey. Besides, the State Government has taken a policy decision to discontinue consolidation operation. Cases under Section-8A of Odisha Land Reforms Act, 1960 have been automated as a part of ‘Ease of Doing Business’. Besides, several e-governance initiatives have been launched by the Government. 

The draft revenue code has been prepared taking into consideration all these developments. Sources said the main purpose of the proposed unified revenue code is to end the numerous laws and introduce simplified procedures enabling provisions for speedy disposal of the revenue cases to benefit the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5