Union Health Minister JP Nadda urges Odisha  to participate in Ayushman scheme

By Express News Service

BALASORE : Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Saturday urged Odisha Government to participate in 'Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Abhiyan' programme.

Laying the foundation stone for the Satellite Centre of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here on Saturday, Nadda said people of the State should not be deprived of benefits of the world's largest health coverage scheme on the grounds of political differences. "The unique health programme will provide assured universal healthcare to over 50 crore people from the vulnerable sections.

Comprehensive primary care through wellness centres and National Health Protection Mission for affording financial protection to the poor are the twin pillars of the programme envisioned to take our country on the path of universal health coverage," he said. The Health Minister said no Aadhaar card is needed to get its benefit. A beneficiary can get treatment facilities from empanelled hospitals across the country. Several States have come forward to implement the scheme, so Odisha should not lag behind.The Centre, Nadda said, has been increasing its support under National Health Mission (NHM) to the State Governments to strengthen their health systems. Since inception, over `7,475 crore has been released for Odisha, he said.

Stressing on augmentation of healthcare infrastructure for better services, Nadda said while medical colleges at Balasore, Baripada, Balangir and Koraput, two more are coming up at Puri and Jajpur districts. proposals for Bhadrak and Dhenkanal are also under active consideration, he informed. "Super specialty blocks in Government Medical Colleges at Berhampur and Burla at a project cost of `150 crore each and at Cuttack at a cost of `260 crore are being established. State cancer institute is being established at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, Cuttack, at an approved cost of `79.62 crore," he added. At Sambalpur, a 300-bed multi-specialty hospital will be established as a satellite centre on 24.91 acre of land. The construction of OPD building and two blocks of staff quarters (Phase-I) is expected to be completed within 15 months with the project cost of `35.76 crore.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also criticised the State Government for rejecting the Central health coverage scheme. Lok Sabha MP Rabindra Kumar Jena urged the Health Minister to complete the multi-specialty hospital in two years instead of going for phases so that people in north-eastern region can be benefited. Among others, AIIMS Director Gitanjali Batmanabane, ITR Director BK Das and Remuna MLA Gobinda Das were present.