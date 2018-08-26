Home States Odisha

Villagers apprised of welfare schemes

The residents of Sorisapada village in Dhenkanal district were on Saturday informed about the various Government welfare schemes by a team of district and block level officials at a camp

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The residents of Sorisapada village in Dhenkanal district were on Saturday informed about the various Government welfare schemes by a team of district and block level officials at a camp organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).The villagers were informed that if the benefits are denied to them, they can approach the DLSA and the department concerned.

 The camp focused on development of tribals, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, food security, voter I-card, child rights, care and protection of children and other important schemes. Tribals and people from backward communities urged the authorities to include them under the Government’s food security scheme and horticulture mission.DLSA Secretary Arun Patnaik, District Child Protection Officer Anuradha Goswami, Deputy Director of Horticulture Digamber Panda and District Welfare Officer Manas Ranjan Mishra  interacted with the villagers at the camp. 

