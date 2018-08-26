Worker unrest continues at JK Paper Mills

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Production in JK Paper Mills was paralysed for the second consecutive day on Saturday with thousands of contractual workers sitting on indefinite strike. However, the company gate that was closed on Friday by the agitators, was opened on Saturday following a court directive. The agitating workers, under the banners of JK Paper Mill Employees’ and Contract Labour Unions, both registered wings of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), are demanding provision of wages of `18,000 per month, ‘equal pay for equal work’ in adherence to the Supreme Court guideline and ESI and EPF benefits. The agitators also sought 12 days of casual leave and 15 days of festive leave, a group insurance of `15 lakh and job regularisation of labourers who have completed 10 years of service in the company.

The company management had approached the Civil Court last week in this connection and hearing the case, the judge directed that the agitators cannot block production in JK Paper Mills but they can protest over their demands in a peaceful manner. In wake of the court direction, the agitators shifted their camp to 30 metres away from the main gate of the company.

As per the direction of Labour Commissioner, Assistant Labour Commissioner Prashant Kumar Tripathy issued a letter to the agitators stating that a high-level meeting will be held between the agitators and the JK Paper Mills management in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Sub-Collector Prabir Kumar Naik said police personnel have been deployed at the company to avoid any untoward situation.