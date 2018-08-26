Home States Odisha

Worker unrest continues at JK Paper Mills

 Production in JK Paper Mills was paralysed for the second consecutive day on Saturday  with thousands of contractual workers sitting on indefinite strike.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Production in JK Paper Mills was paralysed for the second consecutive day on Saturday  with thousands of contractual workers sitting on indefinite strike. However, the company  gate that was closed on Friday by the agitators, was opened on Saturday following a court  directive. The agitating workers, under the banners of JK Paper Mill Employees’ and Contract Labour  Unions, both registered wings of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), are demanding  provision of wages of `18,000 per month, ‘equal pay for equal work’ in adherence to the  Supreme Court guideline and ESI and EPF benefits. The agitators also sought 12 days of  casual leave and 15 days of festive leave, a group insurance of `15 lakh and job regularisation  of labourers who have completed 10 years of service in the company.

The company management had approached the Civil Court last week in this connection and  hearing the case, the judge directed that the agitators cannot block production in JK Paper Mills but they can protest over their demands in a peaceful manner. In wake of the court  direction, the agitators shifted their camp to 30 metres away from the main gate of the  company.

As per the direction of Labour Commissioner, Assistant Labour Commissioner Prashant  Kumar Tripathy issued a letter to the agitators stating that a high-level meeting will be  held between the agitators and the JK Paper Mills management in Bhubaneswar on  Monday. Sub-Collector Prabir Kumar Naik said police personnel have been deployed at the company to avoid any untoward situation.

