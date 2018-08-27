Home States Odisha

BJP seeks reply on Biju youth advertisements

The BJP on Sunday sought clarification from the State Government about the expenditure made on advertisements congratulating two BJD MLAs on being conferred with best legislators award.

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday sought clarification from the State Government about the expenditure made on advertisements congratulating two BJD MLAs on being conferred with best legislators award.

Accusing the ruling BJD of misusing tax payers’ money to promote party interest, BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said the State Government must explain the source of funds used by Biju Yuva Vahini for publicity of BJD MLAs. “We have been staging protest against Biju Yuva Bahini from the beginning as we knew that the Government will utilise this youth organisation as a front to promote party activities for electoral gains. Our apprehension has been proven to be true,” Mohapatra said.

The State Government has made a provision of Rs 450.49 crore for three years to set up the Biju Yuva Vahini in panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) with an objective of nurturing leadership and volunteerism, promote sports and sportsmanship as well as healthy living among youths.

Meanwhile, the youth organisation of the ruling party released advertisements in some local dailies highlighting achievements of two BJD MLAs - Government Chief Whip Amar Satpaty and former Minister Sanjay Das Burma - who were declared best legislators. Alleging that the misuse of public fund by the Biju Yuva Vahini would not be possible without approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJP leader cautioned that his party will take to the streets if the former failed to five clarification on the issue.

Persons in the age group of 15 to 35 years are being taken in as Yuva Vahini members with each group being given Rs 1.5 lakh per year to take up sports and cultural activities in panchayats and ULBs.

