First swine flu case of the season in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha on Sunday reported the first swine flu case of this season. A 23-year-old woman from Nachuni area in Khurda district tested positive for H1N1.Sources said the woman was admitted to a private hospital in the City with complaint of cold and cough. Her swab sample was sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), which confirmed the infection.

She has been put under medication while her family members have been asked to go for tests. Since the woman does not have any travel history, it is yet to be ascertained how she contracted the virus.After the resurgent attack of swine flu in 2009, Odisha had recorded its highest ever cases last year. More than 50 people were killed and close to 400 persons tested positive recording an all-time high.

While 92 cases were reported in 2010, 75 positive cases were recorded with 13 deaths due to swine flu in the State in 2015. However, only one case was detected in 2016.As the virus spreads rapidly in crowded conditions and festivals are round the corner, challenging days are ahead for the State health administration. With Odisha hosting the World Cup Men’s Hockey in November when foreign visitors are expected in large numbers, the Health department will be on its toes.