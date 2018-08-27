Home States Odisha

First swine flu case of the season in Odisha

Odisha on Sunday reported the first swine flu case of this season. A 23-year-old woman from Nachuni area in Khurda district tested positive for H1N1.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha on Sunday reported the first swine flu case of this season. A 23-year-old woman from Nachuni area in Khurda district tested positive for H1N1.Sources said the woman was admitted to a private hospital in the City with complaint of cold and cough. Her swab sample was sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), which confirmed the infection.

She has been put under medication while her family members have been asked to go for tests. Since the woman does not have any travel history, it is yet to be ascertained how she contracted the virus.After the resurgent attack of swine flu in 2009, Odisha had recorded its highest ever cases last year. More than 50 people were killed and close to 400 persons tested positive recording an all-time high.

While 92 cases were reported in 2010, 75 positive cases were recorded with 13 deaths due to swine flu in the State in 2015. However, only one case was detected in 2016.As the virus spreads rapidly in crowded conditions and festivals are round the corner, challenging days are ahead for the State health administration. With Odisha hosting the World Cup Men’s Hockey in November when foreign visitors are expected in large numbers, the Health department will be on its toes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
swine flu H1N1 Regional Medical Research Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6