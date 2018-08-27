Home States Odisha

Government bows to teachers on service conditions

School and college teachers are on strike from August 16 seeking fulfilment of their demands.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government on Sunday said it has agreed to introduce service conditions for school and college teachers under the new Grant-in-Aid (GIA) system.“We have agreed on introducing service conditions for the agitating teachers. However, we need clarification on certain issues before framing the conditions,” said Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera who had recently convened an inter-Ministerial committee meeting to address grievances of the teachers protesting at lower PMG road here seeking changes to the GIA system.

Speaking to TNIE over phone, the Finance Minister said almost all previous demands placed by the block-grant teachers have been fulfilled earlier.“While joining, the self-employed teachers had agreed to the condition that they will not claim anything in future. In spite of this condition, the State Government agreed to their demand of withdrawal of block grant system and the provision of filing affidavit and is now giving 100 per cent grant-in-aid,” said Behera.

There is no justification in threatening to shut down schools when the Government has been providing them 100 per cent GIA, he said.Besides, the Government had also clarified that those who agreed to its conditions may join duty and those who did not had the liberty to go to the court of law. The Minister said the Government is taking adequate measures to address grievances of the agitating teachers and expressed hope that they will join duty at the earliest.

The teachers under the aegis of Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employee’s United Forum are on strike from August 16 seeking fulfilment of various demands including service condition and implementation of seventh pay recommendation. Behera said a implementation of recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission is an additional demand of the teachers which was not in the list earlier.  
On Saturday, the agitating decided to continue their strike and observe Teachers’ Day (Guru Diwas) on September 5 as a Black Day. The teachers’ body also decided that if their demands are not met, they will shut down school and colleges from September 6 onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
strike School and college teachers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6