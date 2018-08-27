Government bows to teachers on service conditions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government on Sunday said it has agreed to introduce service conditions for school and college teachers under the new Grant-in-Aid (GIA) system.“We have agreed on introducing service conditions for the agitating teachers. However, we need clarification on certain issues before framing the conditions,” said Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera who had recently convened an inter-Ministerial committee meeting to address grievances of the teachers protesting at lower PMG road here seeking changes to the GIA system.

Speaking to TNIE over phone, the Finance Minister said almost all previous demands placed by the block-grant teachers have been fulfilled earlier.“While joining, the self-employed teachers had agreed to the condition that they will not claim anything in future. In spite of this condition, the State Government agreed to their demand of withdrawal of block grant system and the provision of filing affidavit and is now giving 100 per cent grant-in-aid,” said Behera.

There is no justification in threatening to shut down schools when the Government has been providing them 100 per cent GIA, he said.Besides, the Government had also clarified that those who agreed to its conditions may join duty and those who did not had the liberty to go to the court of law. The Minister said the Government is taking adequate measures to address grievances of the agitating teachers and expressed hope that they will join duty at the earliest.

The teachers under the aegis of Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employee’s United Forum are on strike from August 16 seeking fulfilment of various demands including service condition and implementation of seventh pay recommendation. Behera said a implementation of recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission is an additional demand of the teachers which was not in the list earlier.

On Saturday, the agitating decided to continue their strike and observe Teachers’ Day (Guru Diwas) on September 5 as a Black Day. The teachers’ body also decided that if their demands are not met, they will shut down school and colleges from September 6 onwards.