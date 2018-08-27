Home States Odisha

Kendrapara plumbers victim of visa racket

About 36 plumbers duped of Rs 18 lakh by a visa agent who promised them jobs in Singapore.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The sorry plight of around 36 plumbers of the coastal district of Kendrapara who were recently duped of Rs18 lakh indicates the common pattern followed by fake visa agents, their wide network and the modus operandi followed by the gangs to make money by cheating gullible youths looking for job abroad.

Also Read | Stevedoring workers stage stir over wage hike

Alok Barik (28) of Chakradharpur village under Rajnagar block got an offer from one visa agent Saroj Lenka of Rajnagar to work in a construction company as plumber in Singapore. The visa agent collected Rs 50,000 from each job aspirant to provide them jobs in the construction company in Singapore. According to Alok, he was offered a salary of Rs 40,000 along with free food and accommodation.

He said the agent also provided the youths air tickets and visa for Singapore. But at  Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday, all of them came to know that their tickets and visa papers were fake. Like Alok, the dream of around 36 youths working abroad was shattered as they realised that the agent had deceived them. Alok along with Basanta Nayak, Haripada Sahoo, Manas Barik and Pradip Sahoo lodged an FIR against Lenka in Rajnagar police station after returning from Mumbai on Saturday.
Rajnagar police station IIC Sukant Patra said, “Acting on the FIR, we have filed a case against Saroj Lenka under Sections 420, 465, 468 471, 403, 417 and 418 of IPC. Police are investigating the case”.

Kendrapara District Labour Officer Kalpana Mishra said a large number of residents of the district attribute their prosperity to expertise in plumbing and sanitary fitting. “The men of this coastal region have been dominating the sanitary business both in India and abroad for decades. Stories of people returning to their villages after a decade with a lot of money abound”, she said. Mishra said some agents take advantage of the youths’ desire to work abroad. “We had previously warned job seekers not to fall prey to bogus advertisements in newspapers offering work in other countries”, she said, adding the case is being probed by the District Labour Office.

It may be recalled that two years back, the police had arrested a fake travel agent who had duped around 78 job aspirants by promising them jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kendrapara plumbers fake visa agents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6