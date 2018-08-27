Kendrapara plumbers victim of visa racket

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The sorry plight of around 36 plumbers of the coastal district of Kendrapara who were recently duped of Rs18 lakh indicates the common pattern followed by fake visa agents, their wide network and the modus operandi followed by the gangs to make money by cheating gullible youths looking for job abroad.

Alok Barik (28) of Chakradharpur village under Rajnagar block got an offer from one visa agent Saroj Lenka of Rajnagar to work in a construction company as plumber in Singapore. The visa agent collected Rs 50,000 from each job aspirant to provide them jobs in the construction company in Singapore. According to Alok, he was offered a salary of Rs 40,000 along with free food and accommodation.

He said the agent also provided the youths air tickets and visa for Singapore. But at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday, all of them came to know that their tickets and visa papers were fake. Like Alok, the dream of around 36 youths working abroad was shattered as they realised that the agent had deceived them. Alok along with Basanta Nayak, Haripada Sahoo, Manas Barik and Pradip Sahoo lodged an FIR against Lenka in Rajnagar police station after returning from Mumbai on Saturday.

Rajnagar police station IIC Sukant Patra said, “Acting on the FIR, we have filed a case against Saroj Lenka under Sections 420, 465, 468 471, 403, 417 and 418 of IPC. Police are investigating the case”.

Kendrapara District Labour Officer Kalpana Mishra said a large number of residents of the district attribute their prosperity to expertise in plumbing and sanitary fitting. “The men of this coastal region have been dominating the sanitary business both in India and abroad for decades. Stories of people returning to their villages after a decade with a lot of money abound”, she said. Mishra said some agents take advantage of the youths’ desire to work abroad. “We had previously warned job seekers not to fall prey to bogus advertisements in newspapers offering work in other countries”, she said, adding the case is being probed by the District Labour Office.

It may be recalled that two years back, the police had arrested a fake travel agent who had duped around 78 job aspirants by promising them jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).