Pregnant woman’s death sparks tension at Rourkela Government Hospital

ROURKELA: Tension gripped Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Sunday morning following death of a pregnant woman amid allegation of medical negligence by a doctor on duty.

As per reports, the woman, identified as Bhama Kishan (27) of Malgodam with nine months pregnancy, was admitted to RGH following labour pain at about 11 pm on Saturday. However, she died after 50 minutes. Following her death, her husband Harish Chandra Patel alleged that while his wife was suffering from acute pain, the doctor concerned was sleeping in a room and did not respond immediately. When they forced him, the doctor, after considerable delay, attended to her, but in vain, he said.

Director in-charge of RGH Dr Uday Bhanu Das said an internal fact-finding committee comprising Deputy Superintend of RGH and Head of Gynaecology department has been formed. The committee members recorded the statements of the doctor and hospital staff present during the incident and those accompanying the woman. After receipt of the committee report, appropriate action would be recommended, he added.

Meanwhile, a case of medical negligence has been registered at RN Pali police station, while another case of unnatural death was filed at Uditnagar police station.