Stevedoring workers stage stir over wage hike

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Hundreds of workers under the banner of OSL Shramik Sangathan on Sunday staged dharna in front of office of the Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) here demanding wage hike and other welfare benefits.

As per reports, operators and helpers working in different stevedoring agencies and equipment suppliers have intensified their agitation demanding fulfilment of their 13-point demands. They alleged that the OSL has been forcing them to work for 18 hours instead of eight hours as per provisions of Indian Factories Act. The OSL has not hiked their wages despite several requests. Instead of giving them promotion, OSL has engaged new 16 operators by ignoring them. Besides, labour welfare benefits like EPF and ESI are yet to be given to them, they said.

Protesting the apathy of the company management, they had launched a two-day agitation on Wednesday and paralysed cargo operation. But instead of fulfilling their demands, OSL authorities had lodged an FIR against the agitating helpers and cancelled their gate passes. Other stevedoring agencies like ABC, INM, Coastal Viable Infrastructure, Pakila, Prabhu Krupa Paribhan and Alacarty had also cancelled the gate passes of nearly 300 workers. As a result, workers failed to join duties.

Later, Paradip police and Stevedores Association had assured them to resolve their issues through discussion. Following this move, they called off their stir and joined duties on Thursday. Though two days have passed, no step has been taken in this regard, they alleged.

“While president of OSL Mahima Mishra, who is also president of Paradip Stevedores Association, is not coming to the office after his arrest, its secretary Antrayami Patanik is yet to take any step to resolve the issue. Due to cancellation of gate passes, workers are struggling to earn their livelihoods,” they said.