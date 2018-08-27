Home States Odisha

Unique strategy of BSF to induct tribal youths

The Border Security Force (BSF) has adopted a unique strategy to help induct youths into its ranks from tribal districts of the State where Naxalism continues to be a challenge.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Even as it combats the Left Wing Extremists, the Border Security Force (BSF) has adopted a unique strategy to help induct youths into its ranks from tribal districts of the State where Naxalism continues to be a challenge.

The Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) has opened facilitation centres at Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts where they will assist tribal youths free of cost in one of the biggest recruitment process launched by the MHA.Top BSF officers pointed that though youths in remote areas have eligibility and tremendous potential, they are often unaware about the procedure for applying in the security forces, preparing and appearing for the examinations.

The Government has decided to induct over 54, 953 personnel in armed forces like the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).There are about 47, 307 vacancies for men and 7,646 vacancies for women in the constable (general duty) cadre in CRPF, BSF, ITBP, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, National  Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Secretariat Security Force (SSF). The last date to apply for these posts is September 20, 2018.

The facilitation centres of BSF are not only assisting applicants in applying for jobs but also helping them prepare for the examinations.The BSF personnel are also visiting schools and colleges to apprise job aspirants about the recruitment. Special screening is being conducted to verify eligibility of applicants following which coaching classes and physical training will be provided to them.

BSF’s facilitation centres are operational at Rayagada, Kashipur, Kumbhikota, Koraput, Lakshmipur, Narayanpatna, Govindpalli, Khairput, Kudumulugumma and Balimela.Awareness campaigns consisting of lectures, counselling, banners and pamphlets are being organised at BSF camps and the campaigns will continue till the last date of submission of forms. BSF will also provide pre-recruitment training to tribal youths who are financially unstable.

After deployment of BSF in Malkangiri, the security force had recruited 175 candidates from Malkangiri through an open rally in 2012 and also provided pre-recruitment training to some selected youths for applying in Army and CAPF.

