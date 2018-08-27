Home States Odisha

Wishes pour in for sprinter Dutee

Congratulatory wishes poured in from different quarters following the sterling performance of ace Odia sprinter Dutee Chand in the Asian Games at Jakarta on Sunday.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

India's Dutee Chand celebrates on the podium after winning the silver medal in the women's 100m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. | AP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congratulatory wishes poured in from different quarters following the sterling performance of ace Odia sprinter Dutee Chand in the Asian Games at Jakarta on Sunday.
Youth Affairs Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated Dutee for bringing laurels to the country. “The medal is even more special as the last one in 100 metre race was won in 1986,” Pradhan said.

The State Sports Association also congratulated Dutee after she bagged the silver medal in women’s 100 metre event of the Asian Games on Sunday. Dutee, who hails from Jajpur district, clocked 11.32 seconds, a tad below her national record of 11.29 seconds. India’s last medal in this event was won by another Odia sprinter Rachita Mistry in the 1998 Asian Games.  

“It’s a silver for Dutee Chand at the #AsianGames2018 ! The sprinter clocks 11.32 to finish second in the 100m event. Well done, champion!, tweeted Sports and Youth Services Department. 

Sports Director Vineel Krishna also took to Twitter to congratulate Dutee. “Congrats Dutee! What a race! Lost Gold by just 0.02 s,” he tweeted.

Odisha Atheletic Association (OAA) secretary Ashirbad Behera too congratulated the 22-year athlete on her achievement. The OAA declared `50,000 cash award for Dutee for winning the silver medal. Odisha Olympic Association secretary SA Alam also announced a similar cash award of  for the sprinter.

Dutee Chand Asian Games

