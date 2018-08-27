Home States Odisha

Woman delivers on roadside

Pregnant women continue to suffer due to absence of all-weather roads in the rural areas of Nabarangpur district.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR:Pregnant women continue to suffer due to absence of all-weather roads in the rural areas of Nabarangpur district.In yet another such incident, a pregnant woman of Tarajodi village under Phupugam gram panchayat in Jharigam block of the district delivered a baby boy on the roadside while being carried on cot to an ambulance late on Saturday night.

According to reports, Koushalya, wife of Mansaye Santa of Tarajodi village, developed labour pain on Saturday evening.The family members informed Asha worker of the village who called 102 ambulance. But the ambulance had to stop at least 2 km from the village in the absence of motorable road.

Left with no other option, Koushalya’s family members carried her on the cot and walked through the 2 km stretch of the muddy road in heavy rain. She delivered the baby on the way before she could reach the ambulance.

The woman and the newborn were later taken in  ambulance to Ichhapur sub-health centre. The woman was later referred to Umerkote hospital.

