Woman’s body found under mysterious circumstances

The body of a married woman with burn injuries was found under mysterious circumstances outside her flat in Unit-IX area within Saheed Nagar police limits here on Sunday morning. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The body of a married woman with burn injuries was found under mysterious circumstances outside her flat in Unit-IX area within Saheed Nagar police limits here on Sunday morning. The victim was identified as 48-year-old Rekha Patra.

The victim’s body was found outside the rented flat where she was staying with her husband Niranjan Patra. Though an investigation has been launched into the incident, the cops have not ruled out the possibility of Rekha committing suicide by setting herself ablaze and later, falling on the ground. Besides burns, the victim had also sustained head injuries.

Niranjan told investigators that he left the flat in the wee hours for taking a morning walk. The police are investigating whether the victim’s husband, who is a builder by profession, regularly went on morning walks or was trying to hoodwink them.

Niranjan further revealed that the flat owner had asked them to vacate the house and his wife was insisting him to shift at the earliest. Rekha was upset over frequent arguments with the flat owner, he alleged. The couple have two children.

