After silver, villagers pray for gold 

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Celebrations in Chaka Gopalpur village in Rasulpur block under Jajpur district have not stopped since Sunday evening. Dutee Chand’s silver in women’s 100 metres at the Asian Games left has not just left the entire country jubilant, it has brought a sense of confidence that she can achieve more.Her mother is in prayer and has lighted an ‘akhanda deep’ before the presiding deity’s temple hoping her daughter wins a gold in the 200 metres event in the Asiad. The temple is chock-a-block with people who are organising ‘bhajans’ for Dutee’s success. “It was our dream that Dutee will some day shine in not just the national but also, international sports arena,” said Ananta Das, a villager.

When Dutee bagged the silver medal by clocking 11.32 seconds in the 100 metres event, the tiny village burst into late night celebration. Ever since then, relatives, friends, villagers and local leaders cutting across party lines have been thronging her house to extend their wishes. Third child of Akhuji and Chakradhar Chand, Dutee hails from a poor weaver’s family and has battled a number of obstacles in her journey to glory.

Her parents and elder sister, Saraswati Chand who is also a sprinter of national repute, are happy that State Government announced a cash award of `1.5 crore for Dutee in recognition of her grit in the Asian games. This, they said, will go a long way in encouraging Dutee in her career.