Another bandh call to hit MCL mines 

TALCHER : Three days after Talcher coalfield was forced to be shut down by contractual workers for two days, another outfit - Talcher Surakhya Manch - has called for paralysing Talcher mines indefinitely from September 7. The Manch president, Murali Sahu, alleged that Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) is refusing to carry out the decisions taken at a recent meeting of Rehabilitation Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC). The meeting, chaired by Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), took decisions on rehabilitation and resettlement of land oustess of Talcher and Kaniha. But MCL, in a letter to the RDC, has urged the latter not to carry out the decisions of the RPDAC meeting, Sahu claimed.

He said the leaders of all the villages affected by eight coal mines in Talcher and Kaniha held a meeting at Hingula where it was decided to close all the mines and stop the offtake indefinitely till MCL agrees for total implementation of RPDAC decisions. Earlier, Talcher Khani Khadan Khyatigrastha Praja Sangh led by one Manoj Pradhan held demonstration in front of the office of the Sub-Ccollector on the same issue.

MCL officers, however, said they have disagreed on certain portions of the minutes of meeting.Frequent strikes are a setback for MCL which is trying to augment coal production to meet the growing demand from the country’s power sector. Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak has written to the Collector and MCL authorities about the impending strike.