CM Naveen Patnaik kicks off Hero campaign 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday flagged of the ‘Mu Hero’ campaign which is aimed at identifying and recognising hidden talents. Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, the CM said Odisha is a land of warriors. “Sons of the soil have always fought for Odia dignity and pride. Every house, village and city across Odisha has legends like Gopabandhu Das, Biju Patnaik, Madhusudan Das and Dharmapada. Through this initiative, we aim to identify these unsung heroes and acknowledge their contribution in bringing about a change in the society,” Naveen said.

There are many young change agents who are an inspiration to the society. “Even a common man performs great tasks. They are the silent workers and real heroes. Through their contribution and efforts, they can take the State on path of development”, he said. On the occasion, the CM felicitated achievers in different fields including Jhili Dala Behera, Mohammad Jafer Iqbal, Muni Tiga, Nila Madhab Behera, Swarnalata Dalei and Mamata Dalei and described them as real inspiration for the society. “You are the real change agents”, he said.

Naveen also launched the website of Biju Yuba Vahini www.bijuyubavahini.com at the programme. Among others, Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera, Chairman of Odisha Youth Service Board Arup Patnaik and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Biju Yuba Vahini Chanchal Rana were present.

Meanwhile, the State Government has directed Collectors to identify at least five change agents in their respective districts. In a letter to the district Collectors, the CEO of Biju Yuba Vahini (BYV) said the overall objective of the initiative is to recognise local heroes and change makers so that they feel motivated and in turn, inspire their communities.In order to sensitise youths at gram panchayat/urban local body (ULB) level, an intensive outreach campaign will be organised. The ‘Mu Hero’ caravan will cover every district and block to engage with youths. Six canters will cover all the blocks over a period of four months in a defined route plan and use various modes of communication, street plays, folk dance, music, games, theme-based IEC materials and audio visuals to create awareness about the campaign and engage with young people.

“The campaign will not only help in connecting with the youths but also create opportunities for them to exchange their opinions and ideas on development, social change and possible solutions to overcome the issues and challenges faced by them,” Rana said.After the canter reaches a district, there will be a flag off ceremony where the identified heroes/change makers will be felicitated by the local MP, MLA and Collector.

Apart from the list of five identified change agents recommended by the Collector, the campaign will also help in identification of local heroes by inviting nominations for ‘Mu Hero’ from every district. On the other hand, opposition political parties Congress and BJP described the campaign as a move to woo youths with an eye on the 2019 elections.

Criticising the drive, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik alleged that the State Government is trying to fool people by launching the campaign before next elections. Youths have been the most neglected during the last 18 years, he said.BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty said the BJD Government, which betrayed the youths, has launched the campaign in a bid to woo them back before the elections.