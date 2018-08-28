Dutee, Odisha’s pride, gets Rs 1.5 crore support from Government

Home States Odisha

How things change in the span of just one day. On Sunday, after breaking India’s 20-year Asiad lull in women’s 100m with a silverwinning effort, Dutee Chand had told Express in an exclusive chat.

Published: 28th August 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  How things change in the span of just one day. On Sunday, after breaking India’s 20-year Asiad lull in women’s 100m with a silver-winning effort, Dutee Chand had told Express in an exclusive chat: “I am not getting as much support from the Government as I would like. Hopefully, this medal will convince them to support me more because I am training for the Olympics.” On Monday, the Odisha Government seems to have reacted to those words of the State’s veteran sprinter, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announcing a cash award of Rs1.5 crore for her achievement.

Congratulating the sprinter for her outstanding performance, Naveen said it is a matter pride that an athlete from Odisha has brought laurels to the country in this event after 20 years. “In recognition of her grit, determination and hard work, a cash award of Rs1.5 crore has been announced,” the CM’s office said. Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister also said the State has a special focus on athletics considering the performance of its athletes in recent times and huge potential among the talented youth.

The State had successfully organised the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in 2017 in partnership with the International Association of Athletics Federation and Athletics Federation of India to encourage athletics. Dutee isn’t a stranger to the hardships of life. In 2012, the 22-year-old overcame the obstacle of poverty to announce herself on the national scene by becoming the junior champion. Two years later, she had to face a barrage of humiliation and mental trauma after being suspended by the Athletics Federation of India on the grounds of the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) hyperandrogenism policy, as per which she had too much testosterone in her body.

Dutee had to sit out the 2014 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as those regulations deemed her ineligibile to contest as a female athlete. The Court of Arbitration Sport suspended that IAAF policy, but Dutee’s respite was only temporary as that lasted for only two years. It was only this year when the ghosts of the sprinter’s ban were laid to rest, as  IAAF changed that policy’s ambit to only middle and long-distance runners.

