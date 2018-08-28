Home States Odisha

Eggs hurled at women activists

The activists took out a rally from Shani temple and staged demonstration at Gobindpur, demanding closure of illegal liquor shops and ban on sale of liquor in villages under the panchayat. 

Published: 28th August 2018

By Express News Service

 JAGATSINGHPUR:  A group of persons in an inebriated condition hurled eggs, liquor bottles and water pouches at women activists of Nisha Mukti Abhiyan Samiti while they were demonstrating against illicit liquor trade in Gobindpur under Dhinkia panchayat on Monday.The activists took out a rally from Shani temple and staged demonstration at Gobindpur, demanding closure of illegal liquor shops and ban on sale of liquor in villages under the panchayat. 

They said sale of liquor had damaged the social fabric of the panchayat and drunkards are often misbehaving with women. Some persons, who were present at the liquor outlets in the area, then abused the women verbally and threw eggs, liquor bottles and water pouches at them. 

Protesting this, the activists sat on mass dharna and blocked Dhinkia-Nuagaon road at Gobindpur. They also sought intervention of Abhyachandanpur Police to take action against the miscreants.
IIC of Abhyachandpur police station, Bichitrananda Sethy the road block was withdrawn after the accused persons gave it in writing that they will not sell liquor in Dhinkia panchayat.

