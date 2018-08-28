Group clash sparks tension, 20 injured

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at Narendrapur in Nemalo here following a clash between two communities over a petty dispute on Monday. More than 20 persons including women and some police personnel sustained injuries as the two warring factions fought a pitched battle for hours. An irate mob also set a police van on fire.Police said an altercation broke out between two boys, one of Gopal Sahi and the other from Kakudiapada, over passing of a trolley rickshaw and bicycle on the road. One of the boys called two of his friends from Kakudiapada who rushed to the spot and started assaulting the other guy. However, locals caught the duo from Kakudiapada, tied them and informed Narendrapur Sarpanch to interfere and settle the matter.

Meanwhile, a group of villagers of Kakudiapada attacked the locals of Gopal Sahi with lathis and stones and released the two boys forcefully. Later, locals blocked Katikata-Jayipur and Korua-Nemalo roads, disrupting vehicular traffic on both the routes.On being informed, Cuttack (Rural) SP Madhab Chandra Sahoo rushed to the spot along with senior police officials to bring the situation under control. Sources said police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse the angry locals.

The local administration has clamped Section 144 on Kakudiapada-Narendrapur road and its adjacent areas to avert any untoward incident. As many as six platoons of police force and a company of Odisha Swift Action Force have been deployed in the two villages and the situation is under control, said Sahoo.