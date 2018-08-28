‘Heartbeats for Hockey’ from August 29

Home States Odisha

A promotional campaign ‘Heartbeats for Hockey’ will be launched by the State Government at Kalinga Stadium, the venue of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, on August 29.

BHUBANESWAR: A promotional campaign ‘Heartbeats for Hockey’ will be launched by the State Government at Kalinga Stadium, the venue of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day. The campaign aims at garnering public support for hockey through music, entertainment, fashion, sport and panel discussions. The digital campaign, which will witness participation of the national hockey team, will urge people to pledge their support to the game with the slogan, “My heart beats for hockey, does yours?”.

The State Government has unveiled the 360 degree campaign to urge people to support hockey ahead of the mega sporting event to beheld from November 28 to December 16. The Government will also launch an on-ground discussion platform called ‘Hockey Adda’ to amplify the campaign. Besides, ‘Heartbeat Centres’ will be set up in selected cities across the country including Jalandhar, Lucknow, Ranchi, New Delhi, Chennai and others to promote the world cup.

As part of the campaign, specially designed hockey sticks will be installed and made available in six cities including Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bhopal, Rourkela and Imphal. Additionally two permanent installations at Kalinga Stadium will be made accessible to the masses. Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department and Odisha Tourism Vishal Dev said, “We are delighted to introduce the campaign once again to revive the nation’s love for hockey. While Odisha is the host of the Hockey Men’s World Cup, Bhubaneswar is the sponsor of all Indian hockey teams.”  

Elena Norman, CEO, Hockey India said the trajectory of hockey as a sport in India has attained a new high given the recent commendable performances of the Indian Hockey team. “We urge everyone to come forward and support the national team during the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, Bhubaneswar-2018,” she added.

