Heavy rains batter State, more in store

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Low pressure-induced heavy rains pounded several parts of the State during the last 24 hours and are expected to continue at a few places on Tuesday, informed office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi. The SRC office said 22 blocks received a rainfall of over 100 mm. The average rainfall in the State on Monday was 32.8 mm.Incessant rains lashed various districts, mostly in western Odisha, throughout Sunday night and continued till Monday noon, crippling normal life and inundating several low-lying areas. Kalahandi district, which had faced a flood-like situation two weeks back due to heavy precipitation, recorded a rainfall of 146.6 mm.

Kalampur block of Kalahandi received the highest rainfall of 206 mm while Bhawanipatna, Madanpur Rampur and Thuamul Rampur registered a rainfall of over 180 mm. Junagarh, Golamunda, Narla, Kesinga, Lanjigarh and Dharamgarh blocks received over 100 mm rainfall.Two blocks of Bargarh, five of Balangir, one of Boudh and three of Nuapada received over 100 mm rainfall. In Nuapada, the district headquarters town recorded a rainfall of 145.5 mm.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Nabarangpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Rayagada, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. Due to the downpour, water level in major rivers including Mahanadi, Devi, Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Rushikulya and Vansadhara has gone up.

The SRC office, however, said water level in all major rivers except Vansadhara is below the danger mark. “Vansadhara is flowing marginally above the danger level of 54.60 ft at Kashinagar and the water is gradually receding. Water level of the river at Gunupur is below the danger mark,” it said. Officials further said there was zero possibility of any flood-like situation. However, districts have been asked to remain prepared in view of the heavy rain. As per IMD prediction, rain and thundershower are expected at many places of the State on Tuesday.