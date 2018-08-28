Home States Odisha

JMM demands revival of Amarda airstrip

Activists of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) blocked roads at Palobani and Murgabadhi on NH-18 on Monday demanding revival of the Amarda air strip at Rasgobindpur.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Activists of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) blocked roads at Palobani and Murgabadhi on NH-18 on Monday demanding revival of the Amarda air strip at Rasgobindpur.Heavy vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway for two hours. Barring ambulances,  the activists did not allow other vehicles to ply. JMM State leader Kalinga Keshari Jena said the State and the Centre have turned a deaf ear to JMM’s pleas to develop the airstrip, which was built by the Royal Air Force during the World  War II in 1940. The airstrip has now developed cracks and is covered with wild vegetation. If the airstrip becomes functional, it will benefit lakhs of businessmen and generate employment opportunities for locals. 

While five airports/airstrips of the State have been selected under the Centre’s regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, no steps have been taken to revive the one at Amarda, located 45 kms from the district headquarters town.  The JMM workers said the Defence Ministry had decided to set up an Air Force training centre for fighter pilots in 2008. Former General Officer Commanding in-Chief Lieutenant General Jayanta Kumar Mohanty visited the abandoned air strip in December, 2008 and expressed  satisfaction over suitability of the area for setting up the training centre.

Officials of Rashgobindpur tehsil had also conducted survey and demarcated land for the centre in February, 2009. As per the survey report, at least nine families of Devsole and Rashgobindpur panchayats had to be displaced for the project and the Defence Ministry had even decided to compensate the affected persons.

However, the project was shelved as the Ministry required about 1,300 acres of land to set up at the centre and the airstrip was spread only over 160 acres. While the project did not materialise, hopes of revival of the airstrip were also dashed.The airstrip, which is situated on the border of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, remain unused except during election time when choppers and aircraft carrying political leaders land.

