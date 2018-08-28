Man beaten to death by son over land dispute

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was beaten to death by his son over a land dispute in Palatapur village under Mangalpur police limits on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Radheshaym Behera (80), police said.Police said, Radheshyam and his younger son Pramod had a long standing dispute over a piece of land in the village. Both of them had also taken the legal course over the issue with the Sub Divisional Magistrate Court which had clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC on the disputed land. In a judgment last month, the court had restricted both of them from using the land.

On Sunday night, the father and son had an heated exchange of words over the issue following which both started attacking each other with wooden sticks, said a police officer.Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the spot, rescued the two and admitted them to the Community Health Centre at Mangalpur. While Radheshaym succumbed to his injuries, Pramod is undergoing treatment.Later, medical authorities informed local police who reached the spot and started a probe. Police seized the body and sent it to district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. The accused has been arrested, police said.