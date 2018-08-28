Rivers in spate, crops damaged

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Rivers in Kalahandi are in spate due to torrential rains lashing the district for the last 24 hours. Water level in Hati, Udanti, Ret, Utaei and Tel rivers is rising due to continuous rain in the catchment areas.On Monday morning, Hati crossed its bank near Balichada and Bhelagaon under Kalampur block and submerged paddy fields in low lying areas. In Junagarh block, paddy crops in Atigaon, Talmala, Amathola, Bhainriguda, Chingersar, Baldiamal and Jamunabahal villages have been submerged. This is the fourth flood in the area this season.

Sources said as precautionary measures were taken by Indravati project authorities, the damage has been relatively less this time though crop damage has been extensive.The backwater of Hati flowed into Basul Joar, which inundated Baldiamal-Dharamgarh State Highway disrupting road communication. Fire fighters and Junargarh block officials helped the commuters who were stranded on the highway. Flood water of Udanti submerged vast tracts of agricultural land in Tepsa, Barfa and Gondbasa villages under Bhawanipatna block. Rising water level of Ret has cut off Patharla, Malpada and Bahadurpadar from the mainstream. Road links to these areas from Boria have been disrupted due to the overflowing river. The villages are located close to the confluence of Tel and Ret rivers.

Crops have also been damaged in villages under Sargulmalpada and Putigaon gram panchayats of Karlamunda block and Kasurpada, Amath and Belkhandi under Kesinga block due to flood in Utei and Tel rivers respectively. In Kundeipali under Karlamunda block, paddy crops were submerged by Tel.

In Belkhandi, seven Bol Bom devotees were stranded in Belkhandi Shiva temple, located on the confluence of Tel and Utei rivers, which was inundated. Fire fighters rescued the devotees. In Joradobra, 17 persons were shifted to safer place.

Due to flood in Tel river, PHD pipe water supply to Kesinga town has been disrupted. The river is flowing at 174.2 metres against the danger level of 176.85 metres near gauge center at Kesinga rail bridge. In Thuamul Rampur block, roads are inundated as a result of which, vehicular communication to many areas of Nakrundi and Kerpai panchayats has been disrupted.According to preliminary reports, 5,000 people of 35 villges and two urban local bodies have been affected, 35 persons were evacuated to safer places, 112 houses damaged and five persons injured in the heavy rains.

Rising water level poses threat to Gurupriya bridge

Malkangiri: THE rising water level in Chitrakonda reservoir threatens to flood Gurupriya bridge in Swabhiman area. The bridge was thrown open for public by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in July providing connectivity to the erstwhile cut-off region. The water level in river Gurupriya has risen to 260 metres, which is just two metre below the full water level of 262 m, Works Department sources here said. “Water level in the dam has been rising for the last one week and and if it reaches the full water level, it may reach up to bridge’s bearings and girders causing damage to them, engineers in the department added.

It all depends on the intensity of rain in the catchment area in the coming days. If the water level goes up, gates of Chitrakonda dam have to be opened for releasing the water, Works Department sources here said. Meanwhile, Chitrakonda-based Balimela Dam Project authority is keeping a close watch on the water level in the dam where it stood at 1509.6 feet on Monday against the full reservoir level of 1516.00 feet.